Lockdown lifted at Strawberry Mansion school after report of person with gun outside

Authorities have lifted a lockdown at a Strawberry Mansion elementary school after police received a report of a person with a gun in front of the building.

Blaine Elementary School, on the 3000 block of West Berks Street, was placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said several shots were heard in the area. A shell casing was also discovered nearby.

The lockdown was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. without further incident.

