Lockdown lifted for North Philadelphia elementary school

A lockdown has been lifted for an elementary school in North Philaelphia, according to Philadelphia police.

James R. Ludlow Elementary School was placed on the lockdown just after 12:45 Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a bullet was found. The principal then placed the school on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted without incident just before 2:15 p.m.

