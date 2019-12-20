Lockdown lifted for North Philadelphia elementary school
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A lockdown has been lifted for an elementary school in North Philaelphia, according to Philadelphia police.
James R. Ludlow Elementary School was placed on the lockdown just after 12:45 Friday afternoon.
According to officials, a bullet was found. The principal then placed the school on lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted without incident just before 2:15 p.m.
