Loomis armored truck driver robbed while making delivery at Aldi in Lawncrest : police

The Brief A Loomis armored truck driver was disarmed and robbed by two suspects while making a delivery at the Aldi store in Lawncrest. The suspects fled with approximately $1,000 in cash.



The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed a Loomis armored truck driver in Lawncrest Thursday.

What we know:

On Thursday at 3:16 p.m., Philly officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police say a Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store when he was approached by two armed suspects.

They say the victim was then disarmed, and the suspects fled the scene with approximately $1,000 in cash,

The suspects entered a Nissan vehicle and headed towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident or the suspects to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).