Loomis armored truck driver robbed while making delivery at Aldi in Lawncrest : police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed a Loomis armored truck driver in Lawncrest Thursday.
What we know:
On Thursday at 3:16 p.m., Philly officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.
Police say a Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store when he was approached by two armed suspects.
They say the victim was then disarmed, and the suspects fled the scene with approximately $1,000 in cash,
The suspects entered a Nissan vehicle and headed towards Roosevelt Boulevard.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident or the suspects to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.