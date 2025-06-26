Expand / Collapse search

Loomis armored truck driver robbed while making delivery at Aldi in Lawncrest : police

Published  June 26, 2025 7:47pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A Loomis armored truck driver was disarmed and robbed by two suspects while making a delivery at the Aldi store in Lawncrest.
    • The suspects fled with approximately $1,000 in cash.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed a Loomis armored truck driver in Lawncrest Thursday. 

What we know:

On Thursday at 3:16 p.m., Philly officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police say a Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store when he was approached by two armed suspects. 

They say the victim was then disarmed, and the suspects fled the scene with approximately $1,000 in cash, 

The suspects entered a Nissan vehicle and headed towards Roosevelt Boulevard. 

No arrests have been made. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident or the suspects to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.

