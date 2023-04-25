Lori Vallow murder trial day 15: Sister of 'Doomsday mom' testifies

Week four of the Lori Vallow murder trial is underway in Idaho.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

On Monday, authorities detailed phone records from Vallow, saying her account was associated with 18 devices. Investigators also went through Vallow's iCloud account, which they say helped them determine when J.J. and Tylee were last seen alive.

More testimony is expected Tuesday, including from Summer Shiflet, Lori's sister.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

