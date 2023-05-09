Lori Vallow murder trial day 25: Closing arguments set for May 11

The prosecution and defense have both rested in the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

The prosecution presented their final witness on Tuesday. Nicholas Edwards, the lead investigator for the Idaho Attorney General's Office, took the stand. Edwards, who assisted in the investigation into the death of Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, testified about texts between Lori and Chad, saying Tammy had two life insurance policies that both paid out to Chad.

Daybell is Lori Vallow's husband, and the alleged co-conspirator in the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Tammy.

FOX 10's Justin Lum reports that Lori Vallow will not testify in her own defense. Closing arguments will be heard on the morning of May 11.

Video shows Vallow in Hawaii as authorities serve court order

As Vallow's trial nears an end, we have obtained exclusive video that shows Vallow and her then-new husband, Chad Daybell, in Hawaii as authorities serve a court order in regards to JJ and Tylee.

The video was reportedly shown to members of the jury earlier on in the trial, but we obtained the video on May 9. The video shows Detective Colin Nesbitt and other Kauai Police officers finding Vallow and Daybell near the condo they ranted in Princeville, Kauai. The two were getting a tan when Det. Nesbitt showed up with the court order.

"Ms. Vallow, you've been served," an official was heard saying.

Vallow was served with a court order from Madison County, Idaho to physically produce JJ and Tylee to the Department of Health and Welfare in a week. At the time, both JJ and Tylee were considered missing. We now know, however, that both were dead for four months at the time the video was taken.

In the video, Vallow shook her head at the paperwork, and Daybell looked on. Just a day later, the public would learn where the so-called ‘Doomsday Couple’ was spending their time.

After JJ and tylee's remains were found on Daybell's property, child abandonment charges turned into two counts of first-degree murder, and three other murder conspiracy charges in connection with JJ, Tylee, and Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Judge announces arrangement for verdict

Also on May 9, the presiding judge in the case ruled that the verdict will be livestreamed on the court's YouTube channel.

Cameras have been banned from the courtroom since September over worries that too much coverage would make it hard to find a fair and impartial jury.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.