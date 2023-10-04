Lottery ticket worth $2.7 million sold at Bucks County shop

article

Did you buy a lottery ticket in Bucks County earlier this week? Was it at a tobacco shop in Morrisville? If you so, you might be a millionaire!

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Smoker’s Express on West Trenton Avenue for Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot was worth $2.7 million.

Winning numbers: 12-25-36-43-44-46

Smoker’s Express will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.