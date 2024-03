Monday just got a lot better for one lucky winner in Philadelphia!

A top prize-winning ticket for the Ca$h Wanted game was sold at a food market in Philadelphia.

It is worth $1,192,632.50!

Commissary Food Market at 5255 Ridge Avenue will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Ca$h Wanted is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $300,000.