Loud music leads to argument, shooting outside North Philly home: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were rushed to the hospital after police say they confronted people blasting music outside his home in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Loud music was heard coming from two vehicles on the 2500 block of North Palethorp Street around 1:30 a.m.
When a 37-year-old man walked outside his home to confront them, an argument ensued.
Police say it escalated when someone in one of the vehicles pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots.
He was shot in the stomach, while a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm.
Both were rushed to the hospital by family members after running back into the house.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.
Police are hoping to gather more evidence from surveillance cameras in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.