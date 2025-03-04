Expand / Collapse search

Loud music leads to argument, shooting outside North Philly home: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 4, 2025 9:06am EST
Man shot over loud music in North Philadelphia

A man was rushed to the hospital after police say he confronted people blasting music outside his home in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • Two men were shot after confronting people over music being blasted outside his home.
    • At least five shots were fired from one of the vehicles.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Two men were rushed to the hospital after police say they confronted people blasting music outside his home in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Loud music was heard coming from two vehicles on the 2500 block of North Palethorp Street around 1:30 a.m.

When a 37-year-old man walked outside his home to confront them, an argument ensued.

Police say it escalated when someone in one of the vehicles pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots.

He was shot in the stomach, while a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm.

Both were rushed to the hospital by family members after running back into the house.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are hoping to gather more evidence from surveillance cameras in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

