Loved one of fallen Philadelphia police officer talks about her life-changing impact

The former protégé of a Philadelphia police officer who died of a medical emergency while on-duty shared the life-changing impact the fallen officer had on her life.

Shania Bennet called Officer Lynneice Hill her "biggest role model" and a second mother to her. The 3rd district officer died Friday after being found unresponsive in her patrol car.

"She's somebody that I want to be just like, everybody did," Bennet told FOX 29 just four days after Officer Hill's passing

Officer Hill and Bennet were introduced through one of Hill's three children and were as close as family ever since.

"She mothered me through the hardest season of her life, but the best thing she showed me is that I can do anything," Bennet said.

Following in her mentor's footsteps, Bennet told Officer Hill that she wanted to be a police officer. Officer Hill took Bennet under her wing ther very next week as an intern in the city's 3rd District.

She also credits Officer Hill with convincing her not to drop out of college by fully furnishing and decorating her apartment.

"She exuded God's light and God's love. She just wanted the world to feel that love. She accomplished her mission," Bennet said.

The impact of Officer Hill is something that Bennet said she will never forget and continue to live out.

A fundraiser in Officer Hill's name will be held Thursday from 6-10 p.m. at FOP Lodge 5. Funeral services for Officer Hill will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday, according to family members.