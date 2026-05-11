Lower Merion parents push back on Chromebooks for elementary students

The Brief Parents in Lower Merion Township are pushing back against a school district decision to give Chromebooks to elementary students. The district says parents cannot opt out of computer use but is working on setting parameters for screen time. More than 600 parents have signed a petition asking for the right to opt out.



Parents in Lower Merion Township are voicing concerns about the school district’s decision to provide Chromebooks to elementary school students, according to statements made at a recent meeting. The district says parents will not be allowed to opt out of computer use, citing that the district is not set up for individual learning.

Parents raise concerns at packed school board meeting

What we know:

The Lower Merion School District held a meeting that drew a large crowd of parents who are concerned about the use of Chromebooks by elementary school students. Some parents argued that too much screen time is harmful and want the ability to opt out of tablets for their children.

A parent said, "leave the opt out for the people who need if it’s not working for our kid. Their brains are not developed need guardrails." Another parent said the district is "not gonna happen not Set up as a district to have 1 on 1. Not in policy."

The district is standing firm on its policy, stating that a full opt out is not an option and that the district is not set up for individualized learning. The superintendent, Dr. Ranelli, said, "it’s not that we are not putting restrictions on time. Just working there potential limitations."

Many parents spoke up at the meeting, and some children also shared their perspectives. A 2nd grader at Gladwyne Elementary said, "we have computers not to learn just pass time."

More than 600 parents have signed a petition asking for the right to opt out of computer use for their children.

District outlines next steps for computer use

The debate over technology in classrooms is drawing strong reactions from parents who want more control over their children’s screen time.

The district’s decision could set a precedent for other schools facing similar concerns.

The superintendent outlined in an email to parents that the district is working on setting parameters for computer use, but has not provided details on what those limitations will be.

The school board says it is trying to find a middle ground as it continues to receive feedback from the community.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what specific parameters or restrictions the district will put in place for computer use.

The timeline for when these changes will be implemented has not been announced.