Medford carnival increases security after recent years of unruly behavior

The Brief The Saint Mary of the Lakes Carnival and Music Fest in Medford started Monday with increased security measures. Police and church leaders say new resources, including drones and crowd limits, are in place after past problems at other South Jersey carnivals. Officials have not disclosed all security details or if any issues have occurred so far this year.



The Saint Mary of the Lakes Carnival and Music Fest kicked off Monday night with a strong law enforcement presence and new security measures, according to officials. Police say these steps follow recent years of unruly behavior by groups of teenagers at South Jersey carnivals.

Security measures increased after past disruptions

What we know:

Officials say outside agencies are helping with security and new resources have been added for the six-day carnival.

"I can't disclose everything but we have do have a drone that does over watch and that's very important because we can get to and area faster if we need to. If we seen an issue arising," said Capt. Jeff Samalonis, Medford Township Police Department.

Police say there are only two entrances to the carnival, and exterior fencing remains in place.

"That was a measure that we actually added last year because we had threats of what happened in Maple Shade," said Samalonis.

Officers are wanding people and checking tickets at the gate, according to police.

These steps are meant to keep the event safe and problem free for the community and church fundraiser.

The backstory:

Fights broke out at the Maple Shade Tigers Youth Football Carnival on May 1, leading officials to shut down the event early and cancel its final night.

"People are planning for it all year long and to have that happen is a shame and I think we beef up our security measures which we have the last two years," said Samalonis.

The church says the six-day carnival brings in about six figures, which is critical for the financial success of the school.

Community and family focus at the carnival

Local perspective:

Father Dan Swift, pastor at Saint Mary of the Lakes, says parents can help keep the event safe. "Parents need to tell their children that they represent you and you would not want them to do anything that you could not defend," said Swift.

Swift says extra planning happens for the weekend, which brings in the most kids. "So last year on Friday and Saturday night we had to cap our crowd to 2,000 and we did. We shut the gates," said Swift.

Police say teenagers who misbehave can expect consequences. "First obviously escorted off the property but there could be potential charges after that," said Samalonis.

Nine-year-old Catherine Sessions says she enjoys the rides and having fun with her family. Her mother said, "We've never had issues here and we've always had a great time."

The event is a major fundraiser for the church and school, and organizers thanked attendees for their support.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed all the security measures in place or if any problems have occurred so far this year.