Philadelphia FIFA World Cup 2026 Guide: Match schedule, fan events, free rides

The Brief Philadelphia will host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including a July 4 Round of 16 game. The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill runs all 39 days with free admission and daily programming. Free SEPTA rides home are available after all Philadelphia matches, and Pennsylvania Fan Zones will bring public watch parties to Pittsburgh, Reading, and Scranton.



Philadelphia is preparing to welcome the world as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with six matches scheduled at Philadelphia Stadium and a month-long FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

Welcome to your official guide to Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup 2026 extravaganza.

Philadelphia’s World Cup matches and fan experiences

Philadelphia Stadium, formerly Lincoln Financial Field, will host six matches, including five Group Stage games and a Round of 16 match on July 4.

The city will welcome teams such as Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curaçao, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Haiti, and the Play-off 2 Winner during the Group Stage.

Philadelphia’s full match schedule is as follows :

Group Stage: Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7PM

Group Stage: Brazil vs. Haiti | Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8:30PM

Group Stage: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff | Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5PM

Group Stage: Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire | Thursday, June 25, 2026 @ 4PM

Group Stage: Croatia vs. Ghana | Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5PM

Round of 16: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5PM | Teams playing determined by the results of the group stage

"Our five Group Stage matches will showcase incredible competition, terrific team journeys and stories, and our July 4th match at 5:00 p.m. will be a true celebration of our nation and of the world’s beautiful game. I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans of Philadelphia will embrace the equally passionate fan bases who will travel here next summer, making this a moment that our City, Commonwealth, and nation will never forget," said Dan Hilferty, Board Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The tournament’s match schedule is designed to minimize travel for teams and fans, while maximizing rest days, according to FIFA.com.

Tickets

FIFA reminds fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, and fans should check the site regularly for additional tickets that are made available on an ongoing basis.

Additionally, the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available at FIFA.com/tickets for eligible ticket holders

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All ticket sales are final. The terms and conditions applicable to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are available for review on FIFA.com/tickets

Security Plan

Security plans involve local, state, and federal agencies, with a focus on terrorism, cyber threats, and crowd safety. Police will use new body cam technology to help translate and respond in 120 languages.

Officials say the security plan for the World Cup began years ago and involves the FBI, State Police, and Philadelphia Police.

"It’s almost like the Super Bowl only we’re having 6 of them over the course of 18 days," said Wayne Jacobs, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

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Visible measures will include officers and canines at soft targets around Lincoln Financial Field and the FIFA Fan Fest on Lemon Hill, along with police drones and command centers to monitor crowds.

FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park will be open daily throughout the tournament running June 11 – July 19, offering free general admission and more than one million square feet of space for fans to watch matches, enjoy live entertainment, and experience Philadelphia’s food and culture.

Registration is encouraged for all attendees and is available online.

Entry will be managed through an online registration platform to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

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"FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia will be the epicenter of the FIFA World Cup experience in our region and in the United States," said Michelle Singer, Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "With free admission, daily entertainment, and space for thousands of fans to gather, Lemon Hill will be the place where people from our neighborhoods and around the world come together to celebrate the beautiful game and the spirit of the tournament."

The festival will feature a rotating lineup of local food trucks, a Pennsylvania Pavilion, a Vendor Village with local makers and artisans, and daily concerts and cultural programming. The event is designed to be accessible to residents, visitors, and soccer fans from around the world.

Transportation and accessibility for fans

Airbnb has partnered with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide complimentary SEPTA Broad Street Line rides home after all six FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia, according to FIFA.

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Free rides from NRG Station will begin at halftime and continue for two hours after each match.

Regular fares apply for travel to the matches.

There will be increased service on the B1 and B2 on game days to serve both game attendees and our regular riders.

The B1 and B2 offer convenient and frequent service to the Stadium Complex via NRG Station.

Tap your contactless credit card, debit card, smart phone or watch to pay your fare or purchase/load a SEPTA Key card . Regular fares ($2.90) apply for all travel to the game. Fans under 12 ride free.

All SEPTA lots ($2) and garages ($4) charge for daily-use parking—this includes nights, weekends, and match days. Download the SEPTA Park app to pay using your smartphone.

Additional security personnel and SEPTA staff will be available at stations to help fans during FIFA World Cup 26™ . Trains will be crowded during peak times even with extra service. Check out these tips to know before you go:

Check for service alerts

Spread out on platforms. The first and last cars are frequently less crowded.

Get to your destination early and leave later.

Consider alternative modes like bus to get around.

If you’re using highways or streets to get around, check out the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) real time traffic map on their website or social media for current conditions, including detours and closures.

More fun in the city

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Pennsylvania will host three World Cup fan zones in Reading, Pittsburgh and Scranton, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday, March 26.

On Friday, March 27, Governor Shapiro signed Senate Bill 1218 into law which will let bars and restaurants apply to stay open until 4:00 a.m. during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The permits would only be valid between June 11, 2026, and July 20, 2026.

In case of emergencies

Who to call or where to go with questions or concerns:

Local perspective:

"Accessibility has been a central priority for Philadelphia Soccer 2026 since our bid, and we are grateful to Airbnb for sharing our fan-centered vision for FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. "We want everyone to feel that they can take part in this once-in-a-generation event. By ensuring safe, reliable and free transportation after each match through SEPTA's Broad Street Line, Airbnb and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 share in the commitment of making every moment of this tournament — from kickoff to the ride home — truly unforgettable."

The Philly PHLASH transit loop will add a new stop for the festival and Boathouse Row, with free rides for SEPTA passholders, seniors, and children under four.

Fan Zones across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zones will bring free public watch parties to Pittsburgh, Reading, and Scranton during the Knockout Rounds, July 3–19, 2026. Each Fan Zone will offer large-screen broadcasts, live entertainment, interactive soccer experiences, and food and beverages.

The Pittsburgh Fan Zone will be held at Pittsburgh Football Stadium, Reading’s at Reading Arena, and Scranton’s at Lackawanna County Courthouse Square. Events are scheduled throughout July, including the World Cup Final on July 19.

The Pennsylvania Pavilion at the FIFA Fan Festival and the Commonwealth Club initiative are designed to highlight the state’s diversity and legacy, with support from public and private organizations across Pennsylvania.

Côte d'Ivoire’s team base camp in the Philadelphia region

Côte d'Ivoire has selected Philadelphia Union’s stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, as its official Team Base Camp for the tournament. The team will train at the facility and have headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, creating an international connection across state lines.

"Côte d'Ivoire was one of two unbeaten group winners that did not concede a goal in its 10 outings during qualifying. This is a team to be reckoned with in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Philadelphia, Chester, and our entire region love a team to be reckoned with. We welcome Les Éléphants to Philadelphia Union’s stadium as their home away from home and promise to show them the best of what we have to offer during their time here this summer," said Meg Kane, Host City Executive/CEO, Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The team’s presence is expected to bring international visibility to communities across Pennsylvania and Delaware.