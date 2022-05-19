Lower Merion School District reimposes indoor mask mandate after CDC elevates COVID risk

article

The Lower Merion School District is reimposed its indoor mask mandate students and teachers after the CDC elevated Montgomery County's COVID-19 level.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin said mask will be mandatory indoors and on busses for students and faculty starting Friday, May 20.

Mumin asked parents to discuss the change with their students and send them to school with their masks.

The district brought back its indoor mask mandate after the CDC elevated Montgomery County's COVID-19 risk from ‘Moderate’ to "High'.

According to the county's website, the ‘High’ category requires masks to be worn indoors for schools K-12.