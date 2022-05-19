Most of Delaware Valley in CDC's high COVID transmission category

As COVID-19 cases surge in the northeast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated nearly all the Delaware Valley to its high transmission category.

Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, except Philadelphia and Berks, are currently shaded in orange on the CDC's transmission map. Meanwhile, Delaware Valley counties in New Jersey, except Cumberland and Mercer, are listed as high transmission areas.

The CDC's map, which can be found here, listed all three Delaware counties in the high transmission level.

When a county enters the ‘high’ category, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public. This caused many local school districts to immediately reimpose their indoor mask mandate for students and faculty.

The Lower Merion and Cheltenham school districts told students and staff to re-mask on Friday. Both districts cited Montgomery County's recommendation to follow the CDC's masking guidelines.

In a statement to FOX 29, a Montgomery County spokesperson urged residents to follow the CDC's guidance on mask wearing but said there is not a mandate.

The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and the return of indoor mandates comes shortly after the CDC signed off on booster shots for kids as young as 5.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster doses, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, for healthy, elementary-age kids. The extra shots are recommended at least five months after a child’s last vaccine dose.

Everyone 12 and older is already urged to get a booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants — and some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster.

Advertisement

Pfizer-BioNTech makes the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of any age in the U.S., and kids ages 5 to 11 receive just one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older.