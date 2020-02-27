Lucy the Elephant listing on Airbnb offers limited-time historic stay

article

The elephant isn’t in the room it IS the room! Lucy The Elephant is now available on Airbnb for guests to stay and visit.

The historic Jersey Shore structure was listed on the travel site for three one-night stays on March 17, 18, and 19.

Margate’s Lucy the Elephant now joins the ranks of the Jersey Shore house, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the Goodyear blimp, and Mattel’s Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse as unusual but exciting Airbnb listings.

“Located in the heart of the Jersey Shore, just five miles from world famous Atlantic City, I stand “Jersey strong” at six stories high,” the listing reads.

It offers one bedroom and one bathroom with a view of the ocean from the shore.

Lucy the Elephant is not only a National Historic Landmark; the fixture is also the oldest roadside attraction in the nation.

Advertisement

"She hosted her first stay in 1902, and over the years she has served as a tavern and even hosted former United States President Woodrow Wilson," officials said.



It's priced at $138 for the night and requests to stay will open on March 5.

And while officials say this is not a contest, it was not explained how the three guests will be selected.



In celebration of the stay, Airbnb will make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP