‘Jersey Shore’ home available to rent in Seaside Heights

article

It’s time to channel your inner Snooki and JWoww because MTV’s Jersey Shore home is available to rent.

The iconic home features six bedrooms, one bathroom and a host of amenities such as a balcony, a short 4-minute walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, and free parking for two vehicles.

During the show’s original run, the original cast members Snookie, the Situation, DJ Pauly D and JWoww all stayed at the home.

Up to 11 guests can be accommodated at the home which also boast barbeque facilities.



Unfortunately, the home appears to be booked for the foreseeable future.

To find out more about the accommodations, visit book.com