Relish the opportunity to book a stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb

Calling all hot dog lovers: Get ready to pack your bags and your condiments, because Oscar Mayer has teamed up with Airbnb to offer the chance to stay in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

This is not a hunger induced hallucination — you will actually have the chance to book a one-night stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, parked in Chicago during the weekend of the city’s iconic Lollapalooza festival, Aug. 1-4.

Let’s be frank: Availability is extremely limited so you’re going to want to act fast before it sells out. Starting July 24, potential guests will be able to request a one-night stay for $136 per night.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing for Oscar Mayer.

Amenities include a mini fridge fully stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the essentials for Chicago-style hot dog lovers, as well as an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home.

Each guest will also receive a hot-dog inspired welcome package including hot dog sunglasses, a fanny pack and a wiener onesie for a good night’s sleep as cozy as sleeping in an actual hot dog bun.

Advertisement

To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, OscarMayer and Airbnb will donate $5,000 to Rise Against Hunger, supporting the organization’s mission to end hunger by 2030.