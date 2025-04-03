Lumberton mayor censured by committee after arrest for DUI as residents push for resignation

The Brief In Burlington County, a push is on for the mayor of Lumberton to step down after she was arrested for DUI. Gina LaPlaca is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving drunk with a young child in her car. Body cam video shows the moments the 45-year-old elected official was approached by police, given a field sobriety test and then arrested.



A few dozen people turned out Thursday night at a community meeting to voice their concerns about Mayor LaPlaca and her future. Things in the meeting got a little heated but one person was missing – Mayor LaPlaca.

What they're saying:

"I’m embarrassed right now, I really am," Lumberton resident Michael McCann stated. "I’m embarrassed to say that I live in Lumberton and that this is allowed to go on."

Over and over again, residents came up to demand Mayor Gina LaPlaca resign.

"Enough is enough. I’m telling you right now. This is not acceptable," Amy Callahan said.

They gave the township committee an earful about why they say the mayor can no longer serve the town.

A female resident said, "So, I’m not concerned about what happened. I am angry."

The backstory:

Mayor LaPlaca was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after she was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day.

Body cam video shows LaPlaca’s arrest in front of her home with her 2-year-old son in the backseat.

Sources tell FOX 29 LaPlaca’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit. So high that police thought she needed to go to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

"Censure her and vote no confidence," Callahan said. "You have it right now. Go do it, show our town you were looking out for our best interest."

Residents demanded the committee take action immediately and one man, Jim Logan, behind a recall petition asked each committee person how they would vote.

He asked, "Committeeman Benson, would you sign a recall petition of Mayor Gina LaPlaca?"

Benson replied, "Yes."

Logan continued, "Lori Faye, Deputy Mayor, would you sign a recall petition of Gina LaPlaca?"

"Yes," was the answer.

Each person answered yes. And, without hesitation, three said they’d ask her to resign immediately.

Committeeperson Terrance Benson saying, "She should take the time that she needs but, yes, she does need to resign and step down. We need to move the town forward and it’s not helping the town of Lumberton to move forward."

What's next:

The committee came back after an executive session and decided to censure the mayor and pass three ethics violations against her.

Logan says they will give the mayor a week to do the right thing and resign. After that, he will officially file the letter of intent to recall the mayor with the solicitor to get the ball rolling.