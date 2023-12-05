Macy's stabbing: Tyrone Tunnell charged with killing security guard inside Philadelphia store

A suspect has been arrested and identified after an unarmed security guard was killed in a double stabbing Monday morning at a Philadelphia Macy's store, officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect entered the Macy's store in Center City before 11 a.m and was caught by security guards stealing hats and then handed over the stolen merchandise after a brief confrontation.

About 15 minutes later, investigators say the suspect returned to the store and attacked two security guards, stabbing both of them with a knife.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office identified the suspect as Tyrone Garcell Tunnell, 30.

Officials have charged Tunnell with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and retail theft.

According to PPD investigators, Eric Harrison, a 27-year-old male, was stabbed once in the neck and later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.

The second victim, a 23-year-old, was treated for stab wounds to the face and arm and is currently in critical but stable condition after receiving surgery for his injuries.

With the help of more than 30,000 SEPTA security cameras, SEPTA Police were able to follow the suspect in real-time as they say he picked up one of the victim's shoes, fled the store, sat on a bench, discarded the switch-blade knife, put the shoe on and headed to Somerset Station where he was later captured by SEPTA police.

The DA says a second knife was later discovered and is being investigated for any connections.

"The attack of two security guards at the Macy's in Center City yesterday has left all of Philadelphia with heavy hearts during what is supposed to be a joyous season," said Interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. "This agony is even more pronounced for the victims and their families. I am thankful for the quick actions of the officers that responded to the scene and transported the victims to Jefferson, as well as the quick actions of SEPTA police in tracking and apprehending this dangerous offender."

SEPTA CEO/General Manager Leslie Richards added, "SEPTA’s thoughts are with the victims, their families, and loved ones at this difficult time. We are grateful for the efforts of the SEPTA Transit Police, who acted immediately to identify the suspect and take him into custody without further incident. SEPTA will continue working with the District Attorney’s Office and Philadelphia Police moving forward."

Officials say Tunnell has a history of mostly retail theft and drug-related cases in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Prior to Monday's incident, they say there was an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware County.

Macy's was shut down for the rest of Monday, and remained closed Tuesday. In a statement emailed to Fox 29, Macy's said it will reopen Wednesday.