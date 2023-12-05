Eric Harrison, security guard killed in Macy's stabbing, remembered by loved ones

The front doors of Macy’s on Philadelphia's Market Street in the holiday season were bolted shut Tuesday as flowers rested on the sidewalk below.

Patrons of the national retailer in the landmark Wanamaker Building, the very symbol of the holidays for many, are left gaping in store windows.

Several miles away, Tyree Harrison Harvey mourns the death of her 27-year-old nephew and security guard, Eric Harrison who was slain in Macy’s Monday morning.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke to the victim's loved one.

"It’s so unfortunate that he never made it home from work yesterday." said Harvey. "I’m having to wrap my mind around that."

Eric Harrison has been identified Tuedsay as the 27-year-old security guard who was fatally stabbed at a Philadelphia Macy's store.

Harrison was working his Macy’s security job when investigators say suspect Tyrone Tunnell, was kicked out for attempting to steal hats. Tunnell returned 15 minutes later and stabbed Harrison and a second security guard.

His aunt said Harrison worked a second job at night in the post office and was saving to buy a home.

She said his alleged killer has wounded the entire family.

"We let you go, gave you a pass, and you came back. Come to find out my nephew wasn’t even the one who stopped him," said the victim's aunt.

In a statement emailed to FOX 29, Macy's said it will reopen Wednesday.

At the Macy’s side entrance, bike cops stood guard Tuesday while just yards away, the city’s holiday shops clustered around City Hall opened for the day.

Jessica Tarica told Cole she arrived with her young daughters to see the holiday lights as they did last year, only to be turned away.

"It’s terrifying to think things like that are happening in the city at places I frequent with my children," she said.

Officials have charged Tunnell with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and retail theft.