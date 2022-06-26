Made from crabs: New whiskey comes in unique flavor
A new whiskey has a unique ingredient: crabs.
Tamworth Distilling of New Hampshire unveiled its "Crab Trapper," a green-crab flavored whiskey.
The company said the whiskey is an innovative solution to a problem in the state: invasive: pesky green crabs that are wreaking havoc on coastal areas. The crustaceans can eat as many as 50 clams and oysters a day.
The whiskey is made from modified sour mash with green crab stock.
Price tag? $65.
