Made in America 2019: Everything you need to know

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Made in America festival to kick off Saturday

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports from the Ben Franklin Parkway, where the Made in America festival kicks off Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's eighth iteration of the Made in America festival kicks off Saturday with Cardi B and Kaskade among the artists slated to perform.

Here is everything you need to know:

DATES

Saturday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 1

TIMING

Performances are slated to begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at noon each day. Performances will run until around midnight on Saturday and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS

A number of street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the city. See here for complete details.

SEPTA SERVICE

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines:

On Saturday and Sunday, SEPTA will run five additional Broad Street Line trains and 10 additional Market Frankford Line trains. Trains will operate on a regular Saturday and Sunday schedule, with all night service Friday evening through Saturday and Saturday evening through Sunday. See here for full details.

Regional Rail:

Late night service will be available following the festival, with trains departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations on Saturday on Sunday. See here for full details.

Bus:

SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area from 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 through 5 am on Monday, Sept. 3. See here for full details.

ITEMS ALLOWED AT FESTIVAL

– Factory-sealed plastic water bottles 1 per person up to 1 liter

– Empty plastic water containers 1 per person up to 64 ounces for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for re-filling bottles)

– Empty hydration packs of any kind (backpacks, waistbands or other hydration items and inserts)

– One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

– Blankets and towels

– Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

– Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

– Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash/debit cards/credit cards are encouraged

ITEMS NOT ALLOWED

– Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will be confiscated)

– Masks of any kind

– Drones

– Fireworks or explosives

– Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

– Food and non-water beverages including alcohol taken in from the outside

– Pets (except trained service animals)

– Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

– Chairs

– Glass containers

– Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters

– Coolers

– Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for   commercial use)

– Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

– Laser pointers

– Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

WEATHER

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Saturday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. To download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App, see here.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For additional information about the festival, see here.