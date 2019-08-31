Philadelphia's eighth iteration of the Made in America festival kicks off Saturday with Cardi B and Kaskade among the artists slated to perform.

Here is everything you need to know:

DATES

Saturday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 1

TIMING

Performances are slated to begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at noon each day. Performances will run until around midnight on Saturday and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS

A number of street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the city. See here for complete details.

SEPTA SERVICE

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines:

On Saturday and Sunday, SEPTA will run five additional Broad Street Line trains and 10 additional Market Frankford Line trains. Trains will operate on a regular Saturday and Sunday schedule, with all night service Friday evening through Saturday and Saturday evening through Sunday. See here for full details.

Regional Rail:

Late night service will be available following the festival, with trains departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations on Saturday on Sunday. See here for full details.

Bus:

SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area from 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 through 5 am on Monday, Sept. 3. See here for full details.

ITEMS ALLOWED AT FESTIVAL

– Factory-sealed plastic water bottles 1 per person up to 1 liter

– Empty plastic water containers 1 per person up to 64 ounces for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for re-filling bottles)

– Empty hydration packs of any kind (backpacks, waistbands or other hydration items and inserts)

– One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

– Blankets and towels

– Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

– Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

– Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash/debit cards/credit cards are encouraged

ITEMS NOT ALLOWED

– Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will be confiscated)

– Masks of any kind

– Drones

– Fireworks or explosives

– Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

– Food and non-water beverages including alcohol taken in from the outside

– Pets (except trained service animals)

– Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

– Chairs

– Glass containers

– Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters

– Coolers

– Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

– Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

– Laser pointers

– Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

WEATHER

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Saturday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. To download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App, see here.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For additional information about the festival, see here.