Made in America festival: Road closures, parking restrictions

The Made In America Festival is returning for its eighth year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and city officials have released road closures and traffic restrictions ahead of the two-day musical festival to help prepare residents and visitors.

More than 60 musicians will perform on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 with doors opening at 12 p.m. on both days. Performances are set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and are expected to end at midnight on Saturday and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Gradual road closures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Fairmount section of the city will begin on Aug. 25.

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Aug. 31, and will remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 as roads are cleaned and serviced. All roadways are expected to be reopened before morning rush hour on Sept. 3.

A full list of road closures and restrictions are listed below:

Phase 1 – 7 a.m. on August 25 – 11:59 p.m. on September 3:

– Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Phase 2 – 7 a.m. on August 26 – 5 p.m. on September 3:

– Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3 – 7 a.m. on August 27 – 11:59 p.m. on September 3:

– Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)

Phase 4 – 10 a.m. on August 28 – 5 a.m. on September 3:

– Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

– Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted

Phase 5 – 7 p.m. on August 29 – 5 a.m. on September 3:

– Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets

Phase 6 – 10 a.m. August 30 – 5 a.m. September 3:

– Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

– Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

– 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

– 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

– 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

– Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

– Outer lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug, 30, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) — from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive — must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Phase 7 – 3 a.m. August 31 – 5 a.m. September 2:

ROAD CLOSURES:

– The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street)

– Behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art

– NOTE: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive)

– 21st Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets

– 22nd Street, between Race Street and Fairmount Avenue

– 23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Fairmount Avenue

– 24th Street, between Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues

– Spring Garden Street Tunnel

– Spring Garden Street Bridge

– Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue

– Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

– 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street

– NOTE: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store

– I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

– NOTE: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open

NO PARKING

– Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

– Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

– 20th Street, between Vine and Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

– 21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)

– 22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

– Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th Streets (both sides of street)

– Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

– Race Street, between 19th and 20th Streets

Officials say SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation on both Saturday and Sunday to help residents and visitors.

Law enforcement and security measures will be increased during the festival. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson says officers will be out in force — both in uniform and plainclothes. The main issues are fence jumpers and underage drinking.