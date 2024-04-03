Made in America canceled for second year in a row: 'We promise an exciting return'

article

Sad news for Made in America hopefuls; the Philadelphia music festival is not returning this year.

"Made in America will not take place in 2024," organizers announced Wednesday.

The two-day festival typically kicks off during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring some of the music industry's most popular artists.

Last year's festival was canceled "due to severe circumstances out of production control."

Related article

Despite the festival's two-year absence, organizers are still promising "an exciting return."

"As purveyors of that charge, the Made In America executive production team is reimaging a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do," they said.

Here's the full statement:

"Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community - from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and locations."

"As purveyors of that charge, the Made In America executive production team is reimaging a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival."