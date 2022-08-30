2022 Made in America Festival: Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of event

article

As the City of Philadelphia prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to the area for the 2022 Made in America Festival, officials have released information on road closures and other important details ahead of the Labor Day weekend event.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with stages along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The festival is set to run both days from noon to midnight.

Road Closures

Roads in the area will begin closing to accommodate venue staff for the setup and clean-up of the event.

The following road closures will be in effect the week of the event:

Phase 1: Sunday, August 28 at 7 a.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be closed.

Phase 2: Monday, August 29 at 7 a.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 5 p.m.

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed.

Phase 3: Tuesday, August 30 at 7 a.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side).

Phase 4: Wednesday, August 31 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 5 a.m.

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, will be closed

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be allowed and outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday

Phase 5: Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 5 a.m.

Outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only) will be closed

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be allowed on Thursday, September 2

Phase 6: Friday, September 2 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, September 6 at 5 a.m.

The outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will be closed

The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will be closed

23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed

22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place will be closed

Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue will be closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval will be closed

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Phase 7: Saturday, September 3 at 3 a.m. to Monday, September 5 at 5 a.m.

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive).

20th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Street

21st Street, between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.

Officials say all road closures will be lifted before morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 6.

Parking Restrictions

The following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street).

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street).

20th Street, between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of street).

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street).

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street).

Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street).

Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street.

According to authorities, additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary near the event. Residents and visitors are encouraged to obey posted parking and traffic signs.

Public Transportation

Public transportation will be available on the following routes:

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual.

Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at septa.org/events. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at septa.org/parking

Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Bus: Due to festival-related street closures, the following SEPTA Routes will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area: SEPTA Route 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 28 through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. SEPTA Route 38 beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 48 and 49 beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 2 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at Due to festival-related street closures, the following SEPTA Routes will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area: SEPTA Route 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 28 through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. SEPTA Route 38 beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 48 and 49 beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 2 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org

SEPTA Route 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 28 through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

SEPTA Route 38 beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 48 and 49 beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 2 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org

PHLASH: PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details.

Rideshare: Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Indego Bike Share: Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users can also check bike and station status at Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users can also check bike and station status at rideindego.com or by following @rideindego on Twitter. The Art Museum Indego station will be temporarily relocated to accommodate the stage.

Public Safety Information

City officials say there are multiple entrances and exits to the festival.

Entrances will be located at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which is the main gate.

Re-entry to the festival after leaving is not allowed.

An ADA-accessible entrance will be available at the main gate.

The enclosed event boundaries are:

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Park Towne Place.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 21st Street to 25th Street.

The south side of Eakins Oval from Martin Luther King Drive to 24th Street.

Park Towne Place from 24th Street to 22nd Street.

The south side of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to 21st Street.

Additionally, ticket holders should be prepared to be searched inside the venue at the discretion of the event staff.

All ticket holders must also abide by the festival's clear bag policy, which requires spectators to use only a clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12".

Permitted Items

Ticket holders can bring the following items into the festival:

Any transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Purses, bags or clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

Factory-sealed plastic water bottles, one per person up to 1 liter

Empty plastic or aluminum water containers, one per person up to 1 liter for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for refilling bottles)

Empty hydration packs (backpacks, waist bands or other hydration items and inserts)

Blankets and towels

Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash, debit/credit cards, and other personal items

Prohibited Items

Ticket holders are prohibited from bringing various items into the venue, including:

Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored)

Drones

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Food and non-water beverages, including alcohol, taken from outside of the venue

Pets (except trained service animals)

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation or unauthorized vending allowed)

Chairs

Glass containers

Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment for those with mobility issues)

Coolers (unless for medical reasons)

Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

Laser pointers

Spray paint

Balls, balloons and frisbees

Musical instruments

Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

Any item deemed by security as a risk to public safety

Weather

The Made In America Festival is set to happen regardless of weather conditions.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the weather is set to be hot, with temperatures in the 90s.

In the event of extreme heat, attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid overindulging in alcohol and caffeine.

Officials are also encouraging attendees to wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.

More information on the event details can be found here.