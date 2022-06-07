Made In America Festival 2022: Tyler, The Creator & Bad Bunny to headline annual two-day event

article

The Made In America Festival is back with a star-studded lineup for Labor Day weekend 2022.

On Tuesday, the official lineup was released, notifying fans that Tyler, The Creator and Bad Bunny would headline the yearly event.

Other musicians on the lineup include Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala and Ryan Castro.

Philadelphia's very own Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan will also be performing, according to the festival.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale prior to the release of the lineup.

Two-day passes are available for $150 and VIP passes go for $750.

Last year's festival took place during its signature weekend, but significant flooding impacted the experience.