‘Magically Delicious’: Lucky Charms grants our wish for bags of giant marshmallows only

Here is some good news from the cereal aisle: Lucky Charms is now selling bags of just their famous marshmallows. The best part, though, is that these originally bite-sized marshmallows are now giant-sized.

On Wednesday, Lucky Charms announced that they have collaborated with Jet-Puffed to create Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows. The marshmallows are vanilla-flavored and are a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic pink hearts, blue moons, green shamrocks and yellow stars of our childhood.

“Now you don’t have to wait until breakfast to enjoy your favorite colorful marshmallows,” said the official description of the new product. “Lucky Charms, in collaboration with Jet-Puffed, is releasing Magically Delicious Marshmallows with shapes inspired by the type used in Lucky Charms cereals.”

While the shapes and colors are similar, Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows are not the same type used in the iconic marshmallows in Lucky Charms cereals.

This new product retails for $1.50 and is starting to roll out onto shelves now. The marshmallow-only bags will be available nationwide in September.