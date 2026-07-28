Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, causing injuries and damage

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The Brief A powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu. The second floor of a shopping mall collapsed, trapping an unknown number of people. A tsunami advisory was briefly issued, but officials said no tsunami was detected.



A powerful earthquake struck southern Japan Tuesday, causing injuries, damaging buildings and trapping an unknown number of people inside a partially collapsed shopping mall, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

What happened

The earthquake struck Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

Japan measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.1. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the same magnitude before revising its estimate to 6.8.

Officials said the shallow earthquake caused widespread shaking across the region.

Mall collapses

The second floor of the Aeon Mall shopping center in Kashima Town collapsed, according to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

An unknown number of people were trapped inside as rescue operations continued.

There was also a report of an explosion before the collapse, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

Injuries and damage reported

Japan’s prime minister said officials had received reports of injuries, fires, blackouts and damage to roads, bridges and buildings.

A hospital in Yatsushiro accepted approximately 40 people who were injured in the earthquake, according to Kyodo.

A train derailed and fell onto its side at Yatsushiro Station. Stone walls at Kumamoto Castle were also damaged.

Tsunami advisory lifted

A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas along the western coast of Kumamoto and three neighboring prefectures.

The advisory was lifted within two hours, and officials said no tsunami was observed.

Aftershocks possible

Officials warned residents to remain cautious over the next two to three days because of continued seismic activity and the possibility of aftershocks.

Residents were also urged to watch for broken glass, fires and additional structural damage.

Nuclear plants checked

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at three nuclear power plants near the affected region.