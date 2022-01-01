Main Line Health pauses elective surgeries for 2 weeks as COVID infections rise

article

Elective surgeries at a southeastern Pennsylvania hospital are being paused for two weeks due in part to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

A spokesperson from Main Line Health told FOX 29 Saturday that the abbreviated stop is "due to a high volume overall," and mentioned the rising number of COVID-19 cases being seen at the hospital as a contributing factor.

Emergency surgeries and procedures will continue, according to the spokesperson.

"There are still a lot of people coming into the ER where urgent care would be the better route for certain conditions," a spokesperson said in an email.

There are currently under 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, according to the county's website. The data also shows that 125 of the county's cache of 399 ventilators are being used.

