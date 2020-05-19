Malaysian woman, born without arms, sews PPE with feet

When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade — or in Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari’s case, you make personal protective equipment.

Born without arms, Shaari has been using her feet to sew PPE for frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

“Many people have been asking to see how I use a sewing machine, so I’ll show you my own method when sewing with my feet,” Shaari wrote in a video posted to her Facebook post.

Shaari uses her toes to fold fabric and stitch together material as part of a volunteer program at Teluk Intan Community College, Malay Mail reported.

She said she felt “really motivated” to help those battling the novel coronavirus on the frontline.

Advertisement

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 6,900 people have tested positive for the virus in Malaysia. More than 5,600 of them have recovered, while more than 110 have passed away.

This story was reported from Atlanta.