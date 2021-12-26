Man, 18, found shot to death on Christmas Day in New Castle County, police say

article

A man was found shot to death on Christmas day in Newark, Delaware.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Barrett's Lane in the community of Barrett's Run at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

They were responding to reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Although first-aid was administered, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information/video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Joshuah Smith at 302-395-8110 or by email at Joshuah.Smith@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

