Man, 20, critical after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Philadelphia left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near North 11th and Parrish streets.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.