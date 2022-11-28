Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the back and stomach.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where police say he succumbed to his injures and was pronounced at 7:28 p.m.

Police say no weapon was recovered, and no arrest was made in this incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.