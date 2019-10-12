Man, 20, shot dead in North Philadelphia; suspect sought

article

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in North Philadelphia Saturday, police say.

Philadelphia police were called to the 1200 block of North 10th street Saturday, just after 1 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found a 20-year-old man shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to Temple University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.