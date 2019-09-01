Man, 22, shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left a 22-year-old man dead.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue.

Police said a 22-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities described the suspect as a heavyset white male who is 6 feet tall and was wearing all black. The suspect reportedly fled in a red Nissan with a plastic bag covering the rear windshield.

At least 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.