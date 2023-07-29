Man, 22, shot multiple times and killed on Frankford street: officials

article

A 22-year-old man was killed after someone opened fire and shot him multiple times in his back in Frankford.

The shooting happened Saturday night, just after 9:15, on the 1300 block of Arrott Street, according to officials.

Responding officers found the man on the street, suffering from a number of gunshot wounds to his back.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say a weapon was found at the scene of the shooting, but no arrests have been made. An active investigation is underway.

