Man, 22, stable after he is shot in the face in South Philadelphia

Police in South Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the face.

According to officials, police were called to the 1800 block of South 22nd Street Wednesday, just before 1:45 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 22-year-old man shot twice in the face.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

