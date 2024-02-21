Man, 23, accused of trying to carjack driver stuck in traffic in Cherry Hill: police

article

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he attempted to carjack a driver who was stuck in traffic earlier this month.

Paul Adams, 23, is accused of trying to open the car door of a driver who was stopped in traffic the night of Feb. 10 in Cherry Hill.

Authorities say Adams, whose last known address is in Darby, Pennsylvania, shouted at the driver to exit the car before trying to open the door.

The victim managed to pull away from Adams and flag down a nearby Cherry Hill police officer who relayed information to nearby units.

Adams was soon after spotted in a parking lot near Brace Road and taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree carjacking and robbery.