Man, 24, ambushed and shot to death outside North Philadelphia convenience store, police say

article

A 24-year-old man was ambushed by an assailant who shot and killed him outside a convenience store in North Philadelphia.

The shooter, reportedly dressed head to toe in black clothing and wearing a black mask, appeared to be waiting for the victim and approached him as he walked out of the store, according to officials.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday night, about 9:45, at North 26th and West York streets.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the victim was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and, initially, listed as stable. But, he was soon downgraded to critical and succumbed to his injury just after 10 p.m.

Inspector Pace went on to say the entire incident was captured on video. The shooter approaches the victim as he walks out of the store, aims his weapon close to the victim and fires three times, hitting the man once in the torso. The gun then appears to jam, at which point the shooter flees the scene.

An investigation is underway, with police searching for the shooter.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.