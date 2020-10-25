Man, 24, critical after he is shot in stomach in West Philadelphia Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 300 block of North 62nd Street just after 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and rushed to Lankenau Hospital by responding officers.

The victim was listed in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest