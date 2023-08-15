Man, 24, critical after he was found shot in University City

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a driver was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in University City.

Police responded to reports of a person with a gun around 6:15 a.m. near the 700 block of South 42nd Street.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and torso. Officers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle the victim was driving, but more details surrounding the shooting were not made available.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.