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Man, 24, killed in overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published July 2, 2026 9:46 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 9:46 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times overnight Wednesday.
    • The victim was found by police in the back seat of a Buick parked on the 800 block of Reno Place.
    • A second shooting victim, 30, was found on nearby Parrish Street and is in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after investigators say he was shot to death overnight Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Reno Place just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man in the backseat of a Buick suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and lower half. He was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police found a second shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, on the 900 block of Parrish Street. Police brought the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Police say no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. 

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deadly double shooting.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews