Man, 24, killed in overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia

The Brief A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times overnight Wednesday. The victim was found by police in the back seat of a Buick parked on the 800 block of Reno Place. A second shooting victim, 30, was found on nearby Parrish Street and is in stable condition.



A 24-year-old man is dead after investigators say he was shot to death overnight Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Reno Place just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man in the backseat of a Buick suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and lower half. He was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police found a second shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, on the 900 block of Parrish Street. Police brought the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police say no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deadly double shooting.