Man, 24, killed in overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after investigators say he was shot to death overnight Wednesday in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Reno Place just before midnight for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 24-year-old man in the backseat of a Buick suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and lower half. He was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police found a second shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, on the 900 block of Parrish Street. Police brought the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police say no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.
There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deadly double shooting.