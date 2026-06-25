Man, 24, shot to death in ambush shooting outside Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by at least three gunman outside a Mayfair home. Police say the shooters waited for the victim to arrive and opened fire from close range. No arrests have been reported.



A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was ambushed by at least three gunmen outside a home in Mayfair on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 4000 block of Gilham Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 24-year-old man was found on the front lawn of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and torso. He was rushed by police to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died just before midnight.

The backstory:

Police believe the shooters waited in a dark-colored vehicle parked behind the property for about half an hour for the victim to arrive.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim arrived carrying a pizza box and began walking up the steps to the property when the shooters opened fire. Video surveillance shows two shooters firing from the sidewalk, and one walking up the vicitm on the lawn.

"Multiple shell casings were on the front lawn a few feet and a few inches from where the victim was laying, so clearly the shooters walked right up to this victim as he was going up the steps and fired multiple shots," Small told reporters.

The shooters returned to their car after the shooting and speed off before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

No arrests have been reported.