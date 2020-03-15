Man, 25, shot multiple times and killed in West Oak Lane

article

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in West Oak Lane.

Officials say police responded to the 7800 block of Gilbert Street Sunday, just after 8:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Police arrived to find one 25-year-old man shot in the stomach and in his face.

Police investigate fatal shooting on Gilbert Street in West Oak Lane.

The man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials explained 14 spent shell casings were found near the victim. The incident was recorded on private surveillance cameras.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

