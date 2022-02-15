Man, 26, killed in broad daylight shooting in East Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man had died after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the 500 block of East Duval Street in East Germantown around noon.
Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot three times in the head. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
The incident marks the second fatal shooting in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Around 9:30 a.m. in West Philadelphia, police say a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and chest. A woman was taken into custody immediately following that incident.
Earlier Tuesday, a 33-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the neck in North Philadelphia, according to police.
