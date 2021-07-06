Man, 27, in critical condition after North Philadelphia shooting

article

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face and leg in North Philadelphia.

Officials said police were called to the 2100 block of North 8th Street Tuesday, around 2:45, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the cheek and two in the leg.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police they are investigating a possible motive. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

