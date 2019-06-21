Man, 27, shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia

article

One 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Friday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of North Darien Street just after 7 p.m. Friday, officials say.

Man shot and killed on North Darien Street Friday.

When they arrived, police found a 27-year-old man suffering with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.