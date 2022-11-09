Man, 29, shot at least 15 times and killed as he was leaving Frankford mini market

article

A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed after he left a store in Frankford.

Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, right before 6, on the 54000 block of Akron Street.

Officers from Philadelphia Police 15th District were called to the scene where they found the man with gunshot wounds in his chest, abdomen and arm. He was leaving a mini market when someone opened fire.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

Authorities say an investigation is active, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

