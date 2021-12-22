Man, 30, critical after shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 11th and Porter Streets.

Police say the 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and a weapon was recovered.

