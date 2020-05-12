Man, 30, shot inside West Philadelphia store

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting they say occurred inside a West Philadelphia store Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 11 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in the stomach inside a store.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital by a private vehicle and was later placed in stable condition.

Police say they have apprehended a suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

